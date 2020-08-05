Looking for an enhanced smile? 4 benefits of dentures to consider

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you noticed that your once-sparkling smile has dimmed over the years?

Everyone knows the body changes as the years go by, and that includes your teeth and mouth.

As we get older, so do our teeth. Your mouth health affects your overall well-being. One step in replacing missing teeth could be with dentures.

To help you determine if dentures are the best option for you, here are four benefits of dentures.

1) Gives you a confident smile.

You can boost your self-confidence with a synthetic but beautiful smile.

2) Easier to eat the foods you enjoy.

Dentures can help you start eating normally again and won’t hold you back on enjoying the simple things in life. The appliance helps improve the mouth’s function and enhances your ability to speak and chew properly.

3) Offers facial support.

Provides support to your facial features and prevents side effects of missing teeth, such as sagging cheeks.

4) Easily removable.

Easily remove your traditional dentures when it’s time to clean them.

Need a recommendation for customizable dentures? Fifty Plus Dental experts offer affordable dental work for mid-life, senior mid-life and older patients.

The dental practice specializes in removable partials and dentures with its dentists catering to those with mobility concerns. Wheelchair lifts for individuals who are mobility-challenged are available, and safety precautions are in place to ensure patients and staff members are safe.

“We never want you to repurchase dentures because we help plan for your future,” said Lynn Nolf, chief operating officer for Fifty Plus Dental. “We always look at a decades approach for the patients we have.”

To learn more, click here for a free consultation.