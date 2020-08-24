92ºF

Mom Real Talk: What it’s like to be a mom, teacher, reporter on the first day of school

Jen Tobias-Struski tells us what it's like to work, supervise her kids' digital learning experience, gives teachers a big shout-out

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Did you work from home and teach your kids on their first day of school today? You’re not alone.

Jen Tobias-Struski is pulling triple-duty as a mom, teacher and SA Live reporter. She gave us a glimpse into her kids’ first day of the fall semester on Monday.

Jen's kids, Julia and Ryan, on the first day of school (at home).
Not only is she working and educating from home, but like a lot of families right now, her husband is, too.

She gave a big shout-out to the educators who do this every day. Watch the video above to hear her thoughts on the first day of school.

