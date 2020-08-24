Mom Real Talk: What it’s like to be a mom, teacher, reporter on the first day of school

SAN ANTONIO – Did you work from home and teach your kids on their first day of school today? You’re not alone.

Jen Tobias-Struski is pulling triple-duty as a mom, teacher and SA Live reporter. She gave us a glimpse into her kids’ first day of the fall semester on Monday.

Jen's kids, Julia and Ryan, on the first day of school (at home). (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Not only is she working and educating from home, but like a lot of families right now, her husband is, too.

She gave a big shout-out to the educators who do this every day. Watch the video above to hear her thoughts on the first day of school.