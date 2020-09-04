Find great discounts this Labor Day weekend with The Deal Guy

San Antonio – Matt Granite, The Deal Guy, knows where to find the best deals this Labor Day weekend and what to be looking for, but with everyone eager to shop and save money he also warns of what to be looking out for.

Matt warns of stores trying to lure potential buyers in with big discounts on items that don’t apply what most are looking for when they think of Labor Day, then give smaller to no discounts on those Labor Day type items.

Also, he warns of potential scams with online shopping where there are websites created to look exactly like Target’s, Walmart’s and more. The way to best avoid this is by not clicking on any ad you may see in an email or on Facebook and just type the website into the search bar to ensure you are at the reputable site.

As far as the good deals go, Matt says it is a great time to buy any school supplies you may still be needing because all of the back to school deal are now on clearance. Laptops are also are seeing comparable prices to what they would go for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Finally, the item that Matt says you should be buying this Labor Day are sanitizing wipes, specifically ones with 75% alcohol sanitizing composition.

