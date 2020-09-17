Experiencing hardship amid pandemic? CPS Energy has an assistance program that can help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Hot summer months result in stress on the power grid, and CPS Energy is the essential service provider for our growing community’s electric and natural gas services, and they are powering through with you.

The energy provider is continuing its efforts to let customers know about CPS Energy’s assistance programs and other community resources.

“We are essential service, but we understand what we have to do is continue our outreach and continue our calls and conversation,” said president and CEO Paula Gold-Williams. “We have had a program of outbound calling customers directly and asking them (if) they know about our programs, and how can we help them. We’ve been doing it less than three months and customers are happy that we are calling.”

CPS Energy offers savings programs and rebates to help customers save energy and money, as well as reduce the overall demand for energy in our community.

These programs are part of CPS Energy’s Save Tomorrow for Energy Plan (STEP), which aims at reducing the growth in our community’s demand for electricity.

High-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days, according to CPS Energy.

Here’s where your energy goes, according to CPS Energy:

If you’re curious to know what makes up your energy bill, heating and cooling take the most energy at 58%, water heating is 13%, lighting is third at 10%, refrigeration is 7%, and cooking and other appliances make up 6%.

Since Texas is in some of its hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County, if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, click here.

The energy provider is the nation’s largest municipally-owned energy utility providing both natural gas and electric service serving more than 840,750 electric customers and 352,585 natural gas customers in and around San Antonio.