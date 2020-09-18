Recipes: Cuba in a cup with travel-inspired cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – Travel the world from the comfort of your home with international-inspired cocktails!
Budget travel expert Lindsay Myers takes your taste buds on a trip to Cuba by incorporating culture into your cup. Check out the recipes below.
Margarita
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 2 ounces tequila
- 1 ounce orange liqueur (like Triple Sec)
- Juice of 1 lime
Directions:
Pour ingredients into a cup filled with ice, stir and serve! Easy.
Smoky mezcal marg
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 2 ounces mezcal
- 1 ounce orange liqueur
- Juice of 1 lime
- Agave syrup, to taste
Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a cup filled with ice. Stir and enjoy!