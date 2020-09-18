Recipes: Cuba in a cup with travel-inspired cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – Travel the world from the comfort of your home with international-inspired cocktails!

Budget travel expert Lindsay Myers takes your taste buds on a trip to Cuba by incorporating culture into your cup. Check out the recipes below.

Margarita

Ingredients:

Ice

2 ounces tequila

1 ounce orange liqueur (like Triple Sec)

Juice of 1 lime

Directions:

Pour ingredients into a cup filled with ice, stir and serve! Easy.

Smoky mezcal marg

Ingredients:

Ice

2 ounces mezcal

1 ounce orange liqueur

Juice of 1 lime

Agave syrup, to taste

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a cup filled with ice. Stir and enjoy!