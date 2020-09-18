88ºF

SA Live

Recipes: Cuba in a cup with travel-inspired cocktails

How to make margarita, smoky mezcal drinks at home

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

Tags: SA Live, cocktail, cuba, drinks

SAN ANTONIO – Travel the world from the comfort of your home with international-inspired cocktails!

Budget travel expert Lindsay Myers takes your taste buds on a trip to Cuba by incorporating culture into your cup. Check out the recipes below.

Margarita

Ingredients:

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces tequila
  • 1 ounce orange liqueur (like Triple Sec)
  • Juice of 1 lime

Directions:

Pour ingredients into a cup filled with ice, stir and serve! Easy.

Smoky mezcal marg

Ingredients:

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces mezcal
  • 1 ounce orange liqueur
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Agave syrup, to taste

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a cup filled with ice. Stir and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: