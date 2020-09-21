Local business celebrates Colombian culture through artisan jewelry

SAN ANTONIO – When you think of celebrations, you may pair that with pops of color and vibrance to highlight and accentuate the joy that goes along with any festivity. For Pria Accessories owner Angela Solano, honoring her Colombian culture through artisan jewelry does just that, while also helping single mothers stay employed.

“It represents the culture, the Amazon rainforest and the joy of the people,” Solano said.

The story behind her business goes a bit deeper. Solano’s sister, Pauola, had to quit her job to help her son, who has a rare medical disorder, she then got a divorce.

“She was really struggling to bring in income and I love her and her three kids so much, I said I have to do something to help,” Solano said.

She encouraged her sister to start making artisan jewelry and Pria Accessories was born.

“I didn’t see a lot of artisan jewelry here at San Antonio boutiques,” Solano said.

Now, Pria accessories can be found in a few boutiques. You can also order online.

The business now has a team of women in Columbia helping to make the jewelry, many of them are also single moms.

“So we are able to provide economic help to these women, through ethical work,” Solano said.

You can irder directly from Pria Accessories by clicking here.