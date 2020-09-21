Tech that is cool for school

San Antonio – Katie Linendoll, nationally recognized tech expert, shares some of her favorite items that can assist parents and students with distance learning.

Virtua Education - a virtual learning platform for kids K-12 that is very easy to use. The platform also adapts to the student and can recognize strengths and weaknesses.

What do you meme? - take a break from school and work with this board game that will allow your family to have fun with popular memes.

Botley 2.0 - a coding robot that teaches easy introductory concepts of coding to kids as young as 5, and is still a lot fun at the same time.

Contigo kids water bottle - this bottle has a pop up straw but has a 100% spout even when it is upside down. Very durable and efficient for kids.

Get more information about back to school items like these at backtoschooltech.com