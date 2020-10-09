Chris Perez hot sauce to hit H-E-B shelves

SAN ANTONIO – Back in 2019 Chris Perez stopped by our SA Live studio to share his signature hot sauce line, Perez Pepper Sauce. Move forward to today, he is gearing up for it to launch in H-E-Bs across Texas.

“And I love H-E-B,” Perez said. “I don’t go out, you know, I don’t go to clubs or bars, but when I leave, I’m going to H-E-B.”

Perez, husband of the late Tejano star, Selena, has always loved spicy food. Many Selena fans and fans of the film, starring Jennifer Lopez, may recall the scene from the 1997 biopic “Selena: The Movie” where Chris’s character (played by actor Jon Seda) tops his pizza with tabasco sauce.

“This sauce really goes on anything,” Perez said.

Be on the lookout for the sauce at the end of October at your local H-E-B.