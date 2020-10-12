As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 12, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall fragrances that might seem a little odd, a local crafting spot for fall fun, over-the-top Halloween treats and popular costumes in a brand new installment of The Look.

Speaking of fragrances, we want to know...what strange smell do you like? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and look for behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram!

👃 What strange smell do you like? 🤔



Tag us @saliveksat + look for your answer today, 1-2 p.m., on @ksatnews! pic.twitter.com/3wtsamSeHv — SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) October 12, 2020

Jen is at Pinspiration San Antonio for some fall crafts for adults and kiddos! Meanwhile, Mike and Fiona catch up with You Name It, I Bake It in the KSAT garden on how to make show-stopping Halloween cakes.

In The Look, lifestyle expert Jon Salas catches us up on trending Halloween costumes for 2020, and Mike and Fiona do a blind smell test with crazy fall fragrances with Demeter Fragrance Library.

Plus, locals day at the San Antonio Zoo, a Halloween chalk drawing contest, free sopapillas and everything you need to know about the 2020 election and voting.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.