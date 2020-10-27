2 Halloween cocktails to ‘wake the dead’

SAN ANTONIO – Staying in for Halloween? A lot of us are, but that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the fun! Make these “spirited” cocktails by Twang and The Squeezebox for your at-home haunts.
Witches’ Brew at The Squeezebox
Price: $8
Ingredients:
- Twang-A-Rita Nectarberry
- 2 ounces cinnamon liqueur
- 3/4 ounce pomegranate syrup
- 3 ounces apple cider
- Champagne
*For punch:
- 16 ounces cinnamon liqueur
- 6 ounces pomegranate syrup
- 24 ounces apple cider
- 1 bottle of Champagne (750 ml)
Directions:
Rim glass with Twang-A-Rita Nectarberry. Add ice. Pour all ingredients except champagne into glass. Top with champagne and call the coven. It’s cocktail hour!
Wake the Dead at The Squeezebox
Price: $8
Ingredients:
- Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime
- 1 ounce bourbon
- 1 ounce gin
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 1/4 ounce lime juice
- Ginger beer
- Angostura bitters
Directions:
Rim glass with Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime. Add ice.
Add all ingredients except ginger beer and angostura bitters to shaker filled with ice. Shake. Pour in ice-filled glass. Top with ginger beer and add two dashes of angostura bitters. Serve chilled to the bone.