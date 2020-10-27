2 Halloween cocktails to ‘wake the dead’

SAN ANTONIO – Staying in for Halloween? A lot of us are, but that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the fun! Make these “spirited” cocktails by Twang and The Squeezebox for your at-home haunts.

Witches’ Brew at The Squeezebox

Witches' Brew available at The Squeezebox for $8. (Twang 2020)

Price: $8

Ingredients:

Twang-A-Rita Nectarberry

2 ounces cinnamon liqueur

3/4 ounce pomegranate syrup

3 ounces apple cider

Champagne

*For punch:

16 ounces cinnamon liqueur

6 ounces pomegranate syrup

24 ounces apple cider

1 bottle of Champagne (750 ml)

Directions:

Rim glass with Twang-A-Rita Nectarberry. Add ice. Pour all ingredients except champagne into glass. Top with champagne and call the coven. It’s cocktail hour!

Wake the Dead at The Squeezebox

Wake the Dead available at The Squeezebox for $8. (Twang 2020)

Price: $8

Ingredients:

Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime

1 ounce bourbon

1 ounce gin

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1/4 ounce lime juice

Ginger beer

Angostura bitters

Directions:

Rim glass with Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime. Add ice.

Add all ingredients except ginger beer and angostura bitters to shaker filled with ice. Shake. Pour in ice-filled glass. Top with ginger beer and add two dashes of angostura bitters. Serve chilled to the bone.