As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, freebies, deals for people who voted, everything you need for your election watch party, The Look on fall trends and more.

What are you binge-watching right now? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments and even more fun!

Free tacos for voters! David Elder tells us about Holy Smoke BBQ Food Truck’s taco giveaway happening tomorrow at the AT&T Center for voters.

More freebies! You can get a free haircut until 3 p.m. today with Rob the Original at his Marbach location.

Plus, discounts for voters with your “I Voted” sticker from Bakery Lorraine, Lick Honest Ice Cream, Feliz Modern, El Pollo King, San Antonio Museum of Art, Hotel Havana, Berry Yummy Sweets (Facebook & Instagram), Bar B Que Done Wright and Espada Coffee!

Stephanie Peña Frost has everything you need to make your election watch party a night you will never forget, and Fiona finds fall fashion trends with Jon Salas in a brand new edition of The Look.

Also, do you watch “Yellowstone”? You’ll love “Limestone”! We had one more binge-worthy TV show for you after our Quarantine-oween special. This time, Mike and Fiona are at Fort Sam Houston Equestrian Center - and it’s all about the land.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.