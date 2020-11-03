Freebies + deals for people who voted

SAN ANTONIO – Want a free taco? How about discounted macarons, ice cream, chicken, cute fall and winter decor, barbecue and coffee? Bring your “I voted” sticker!
Free tacos for voters! David Elder tells us about Holy Smoke BBQ Food Truck’s taco giveaway happening on Election Day at the AT&T Center. Be sure to show your “I voted” sticker. The first 5,000 voters will get a free taco.
You know what else that sticker will get you? Check it out:
- Bakery Lorraine - Free macaron or 12-ounce coffee
- Lick Honest Ice Cream - 20% off any small ice cream
- Feliz Modern - 20% off any item
- El Pollo King - 10% off your order
- San Antonio Museum of Art - $2 off admission
- Hotel Havana - 10% off any retail item
- Berry Yummy Sweets (Facebook & Instagram) - 10% off any order
- Bar B Que Done Wright - Upgrade your order with a free melon juice
- Espada Coffee - 10% off any order
Remember to bring your sticker to get these deals. Happy voting!