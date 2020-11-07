San Antonio boxer to represent Philippines in Olympics

SAN ANTONIO – Vincent Siordia is making a name for himself in the boxing world.

He received the call to try-out for the Philippine Olympic team back in December 2019.

“I actually had a food poisoning a few days before I had to fight,” Siordia said.

He is the only Filipino-American boxer representing their team and he was also on the South Texas boxing team.

With the Olympics on hold, he is training at the Luna Boxing Facility on the south side with trainer Tony Luna.

“Not a lot of fighters have that discipline,” Luna said.

Training includes zoom workouts with his team along with training ay gyms here in San Antonio.

“They still won’t allow athletes to go back in the country,” Siordia said. “So we’ll see what happens.”