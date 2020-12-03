Public school program offers free curbside meals to all children 18 years and under

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

To ensure children are eating healthy in this time of need, one program is stepping up this holiday season.

IDEA Public Schools are offering free curbside meals to all children 18 years and under. The children do not have to attend IDEA to receive these meals. This service is available at all IDEA campuses.

“Our goal is to make IDEA the healthiest school district in the nation,” said Daniela Villarreal, child nutrition program executive chef for IDEA Public Schools. “One way they are doing this is by increasing student access to healthy foods.”

The menus at IDEA include whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables, and the items are less processed and also locally sourced.

“We know that when our students are eating healthy, it also helps them focus during class,” Villarreal said. “Eating healthy also helps build your immune system, and that is very important right now during flu season.”

For IDEA schools in Texas, meals are available at all campuses for pick-up on Monday through Friday and feature breakfast, lunch and dinner. Weekend bundled meals are also available on Fridays.

As per state guidelines, for non-IDEA scholars, parents must show proof of children to receive curbside meal services.

Those documents can include student ID cards, an official letter/email/electronic school application from the school listing the children enrolled. This also includes letters/emails sent from IDEA to families regarding registration/enrollment, a student report card (paper or electronic) from this school year, an official attendance record (paper or electronic) with the student’s name on record or a birth certificate for children.

IDEA Public Schools also shared a yummy recipe the kids will love, cinnamon oatmeal pancakes.

Recipe: Cinnamon oatmeal pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus more for skillet

Instructions:

1. In a food processor, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and 1 cup oats. Pulse a few times to grind oats.

2. In a large bowl, whisk milk, eggs, and oil together. Add the dry ingredients from the food processor to the bowl and 1 cup oats. Whisk until ingredients is mixed together completely.

3. Heat a large skillet or pan over medium heat. Lightly oil skillet. Drop 2-3 tablespoons of batter in skillet and cook until a few bubbles have burst, about 2 minutes.

4. Flip pancake and cook until brown on both sides. Repeat until all batter is done.

IDEA Public Schools are tuition-free public schools that are open to all students.

For 14 years in a row, 100% of the seniors at Idea Public Schools have been accepted by colleges and universities nationwide. If you would like to enroll your child in IDEA Public Schools, applications are now open for the 2021-22 school year.

To learn more about pick-up times, contact your nearest IDEA campus. You can find a list of the IDEA San Antonio campuses here.