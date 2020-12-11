The fastest-growing network of tuition-free Pre-K is now taking applications for 2021-22 school year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, now is a good time to start looking for schools for your children for the upcoming year.

IDEA Public Schools, which says it’s the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, Pre-K-12 public charter schools in the United States, is taking applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The focus at IDEA is preparing students for college and life. For the past 14 years, 100% of its students have achieved college acceptance and have matriculated to college.

“At IDEA, we think schools should feel more like family,” said a representative for IDEA Public Schools. “We work together with parents and the community around us to give kids the tools to succeed and create the opportunities of tomorrow.”

The program offers a college-prep academic model, designed with an intentional layer of flexibility that makes the transition into a virtual environment seamless and structured — without compromising expectations or results, the school said.

In August 2021, IDEA Public Schools will be opening IDEA Amber Creek located at 10170 Kriewald Road. The new campus will open with grades Pre-K – 2nd and 6th grade, and add a new grade level each year until fully scaled as a Pre-K – 12th-grade campus.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2021-22 school year is Friday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Parents can submit an application here.

IDEA’s Lottery for the 2021 – 22 school year will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20. During the lottery, names will be selected at random, by grade, with spots offered in the order of names selected.

If a spot becomes available, students will be selected from the waitlist and parents will be notified of their selection and informed of the next steps.

To learn more about pick-up times, contact your nearest IDEA campus. You can find a list of the IDEA San Antonio campuses here.