This online giving tree is the perfect way to spread kindness this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed Morgan’s Wonderland, but that has not stopped the nonprofit from continuing its mission of inclusion.

This year, the group is offering an Online Giving Tree and is asking the community to consider purchasing a gift within your means to donate to Morgan’s Wonderland, or to purchase an item from its Amazon Wishlist.

Holiday gift-giving support will allow Morgan’s Wonderland to continue to impact many lives well into next year.

Looking ahead to 2021, Morgan’s Wonderland will debut Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, a 100-acre venture made to be ultra-accessible, with a special emphasis on giving people with physical and cognitive challenges an opportunity to enjoy summer-camp-type activities alongside guests without special needs.

Additionally, the organization hopes to break ground for its Multi-Assistance Center (The MAC at Morgan’s Wonderland), which will be the one-stop-shop for medical and non-medical services for families with individuals who have special needs.

To register for the Online Giving Tree, click or tap here.