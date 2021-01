SAN ANTONIO – It’s Mike’s favorite thing: charcuterie! He and Fiona sample a new charcuterie delivery service operating in and around San Antonio.

Honey & Pickle offers several different sized charcuterie boards that can be enjoyed for date nights, birthday celebrations or just for some special snacking. They even include vegan and gluten-free options. Check out their website for more info.

Watch the video above for a taste of Honey & Pickle.

Related:

- Cheese boards, ready to go!

- Holiday charcuterie