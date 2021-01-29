The fastest-growing network of tuition-free charter schools is set to open new San Antonio campus August 2021

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, have you been considering looking for a new school for your children this year?

IDEA Public Schools, which claims to be the fastest-growing network of tuition-free Pre-K-12 public charter schools in the United States, with 28 schools in San Antonio, is now taking applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The focus at IDEA is preparing students for college and life. For the past 14 years, 100% of its students have achieved college acceptance and have matriculated to college.

IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio is accepting applications for its newest campus, IDEA Amber Creek Academy and College Prepset, located at 10170 Kriewald Road, set to open in August 2021.

The new campus will open with grades Pre-K through second, as well as 6th grade, then add a new grade level each year until it has fully scaled as a Pre-K through 12th-grade campus.

“We’ve made a commitment to our students and families to provide the same dedicated teachers and the same rigorous college-prep coursework,” said a representative for IDEA Public Schools. “Every day, every lesson, no matter where you are, learning virtually or in person.”

IDEA Public Schools offers a rigorous college-prep academic model, designed with an intentional layer of flexibility that makes the transition into a virtual environment seamless and structured -- without compromising expectations or results, the school rep said.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2021-22 school year is Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Applications are open to all students.

IDEA’s Lottery for the 2021–22 school year will take place Feb. 20. During the lottery, names will be selected at random, by grade, with spots offered in the order of names selected.

If a spot becomes available, students will be selected from the waitlist, parents will be notified of their selection and informed of the next steps.

To submit an application for IDEA Public Schools, click or tap here.