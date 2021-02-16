As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

It's still covered in snow outside! Keep safe and stay warm.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Fat Tuesday, so let’s Mardi Gras at home! We’re bringing all the food and celebration right to your living room.

We know a lot of people are without power and water right now. Here are some helpful links:

• ERCOT optimistic it will be able to reduce number of outages in Texas on Tuesday

• SAWS: Limited water supply in SA due to scarce electricity

• Bitter cold continues, chance of freezing rain Tuesday night

• TxDOT: Highways remain closed in San Antonio as crews prepare for freezing rain

Ad

• H-E-B delays opening at San Antonio stores on Tuesday

Share your snow pics with us! Post them in the comments @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Hang in there! ❄ Share your snow pics with us and watch at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com if you can! #snowintexas #sasnow #snow #saliveksat Posted by SA Live on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

This afternoon on SA Live, we have Mardi Gras food with Datz It, Datz All Food Truck, Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen and Nadler’s Bakery & Deli. Plus, Adeina Anderson has crafts and cocktails you can enjoy at home, party supplies with Amols’ Party and Fiesta Supplies and a new spot to try on San Antonio’s Northwest Side - Early Bird Coffee!

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.