SAWS: Limited water supply in SA due to scarce electricity, residents urged to be patient

SAN ANTONIO – Although the snow has come and gone, wintry conditions in the San Antonio region are continuing to pose unforeseen dangers as temperatures remain below-freezing.

Homes, businesses and at least one local hospital are combating rotating power outages and a limited water supply.

The San Antonio Water System is already responding to several calls and some are getting booted off of the queue due to the call volume, SAWS officials said.

Anne Hayden, with SAWS, said Texas’ infrastructure is stressed right now and customers should remain patient, as there is not just one solution to the problem. The water issues are likely due to electricity affecting water pumps or frozen pipes, according to Hayden.

“What we are seeing in San Antonio is the intermittent electrical supply, in that our pumps can’t work without power. Water is going out and we don’t have water in the tanks to refill the pressure,” Hayden said.

Ad

If your pipes are frozen, make sure to go to your meter and turn off your water. Hayden said once temperatures warm back up, be mindful that the frozen pipes could break or split, leading to extensive damage in your home.

If your pipes have not frozen, there are a few things you can do to help prevent that. Read more on that here.

Watch: SAWS gives tips for frozen pipes during winter storm

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Ad

Read also: