The 5 new gadgets you need right now

SAN ANTONIO – Want to carry a pocket-sized phone charger in your wallet? We do too.

‘Gadget Nation’ author Steve Greenberg (aka ‘The Gadget Guy’) checks in and shares 5 new essentials for today’s world, including a credit card sized phone and smart device charger.

Here’s the breakdown:

1. Peril Protect Water Leak System

It’s an in-home water loss monitoring system. For a monthly fee, this gadget uses sensors on its base to detect a water leak. Peril Protect sends an alert to your smart phone when it does. The best part, you don’t have to connect it to wifi.

Price: $23.99/month - 1st 3 months are waived

A water leak detection system for your home. (KSAT)

2. Gimbowl Pro

Do a lot of zooming or have your hands full to take a selfie? This stand has a sensor that allows your smart phone to follow your every move. The Gimbowl Pro is perfect for shooting tutorials or livestreaming.

Price: $64.99

A stand that follows your every move. (KSAT)

3. Chargecard

Live without the fear of your phone ever dying again. With this credit card sized device charger you can ensure your phone has the juice to last. Chargecard works with both Android and iOS devices.

Price: $49.95

A credit card sized charger. (KSAT)

4. Qoobo Petit

Qoobo is a therapeutic robot inside a cushion. Yes, you read that correctly. When you pet it, it happily wags a tail in response. According to Qoobo, “it’s comforting communication that warms your heart”. The ‘Gadget Guy’ says it’s a perfect gift for nursing home patients, although it’s gaining popularity among teens in Japan. Look out for this one, it’s coming to the U.S. later this year.

Price: $110

A tailed cushion that reacts to you. (KSAT)

5. Work Wonnies

So you’re in a zoom meeting and need to wear that nice shirt on top but want to stay comfy on the bottom? Work Wonnies has designed a onesie that allows you to be formal on top with jogger bottoms below. They tout themselves as “the world’s first and only one-piece workleisure apparel combo”.

Price: $79.99

Work wonnies - dress shirt on top and sweatpants on the bottom. (KSAT)

For more on ‘The Gadget Guy’, or to order his book, visit his website here.