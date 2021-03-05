As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 5, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spring break treats, San Antonio’s newest downtown hotel, sewing projects, a Texas Eats preview and more.

The Thompson Hotel is joining us for cocktails and bites! Located in downtown San Antonio, it provides a safe getaway or staycation. We’ll also check out the adjacent restaurant, Landrace, and try a recipe or two.

The San Antonio Zoo is gearing up for spring break with its Jungle Boogie Break! Fiona checks that out, along with the zoo’s conservation program.

Abby’s Attic Sewing School will teach Mike and Jen about its spring break sewing camp for the kiddos, and Ice Ice Baby is bringing some cool spring break treats you can enjoy with your family. Plus, David Elder gives us a taste of the over-the-top hot dogs and burgers at Dog Haus Biergarten in a brand new Texas Eats preview.

Ad

“Coming 2 America” is coming out today! That got us thinking...what movie could you re-watch over and over? Share your comments @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

📽🎞 What movie could you re-watch over and over again? 📽🎞 Look for your answers from 1-2 p.m. today on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Friday, March 5, 2021

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.