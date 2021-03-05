The fastest-growing network of tuition-free charter schools still has spots available for 2021-22

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you gearing up for the upcoming school year?

IDEA Harvey E. Najim college-preparatory, located on the East Side, is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.

IDEA Public Schools, which claims to be the fastest-growing network of tuition-free Pre-K-12 public charter schools in the United States, provides 28 schools in San Antonio.

The focus at IDEA is preparing students for college and life. For the past 14 years, 100% of its students have achieved college acceptance and have matriculated to college.

“We’ve only been here for four years, and are still growing,” said Stephen Foster, principal for IDEA Harvey E. Najim College Preparatory. “However, in that short amount of time, we have made our mark in the community by partnering with our local food banks and our local businesses in order to ensure that our families ... are taken care of.”

At IDEA Public Schools, sixth-graders gear up for the “AP for All” program that starts in ninth grade, with Pre-AP classes taught in every core subject including reading, mathematics, writing, science and humanities.

“As middle school prepares scholars for success in high school, it also serves as a pivotal moment where many of our scholars are developing their passion and interests,” Foster said.

While IDEA’s Academy program promotes collegiate awareness and attainability for all, its College Preparatory program, starting in sixth grade, intensifies college-readiness -- not only through rigorous instruction of core subjects, but also through the education of the ins-and-outs of applying to college: financial aid, scholarships and writing statements-of-purpose, the program explained.

Applications are open to all students. To submit an application for IDEA Public Schools, click or tap here.