50 shades of “green” at the Plant Shoppe

Their mission is simple: to bring you happy, healthy plants for every living space. Plant Shoppe owner Sonam Aditya, a self-proclaimed “techie at heart,” has switched gears for her plant passion.

“I got into plants 4 to 5 years ago and the reason why I kind of started Plant Shoppe is I couldn’t find those plants here in the city at the time. So I was traveling all over the country, really, to find those plants,” Aditya said.

Taking a tour inside, you’ll find desert plants, many of the favorite succulents and cacti options that Aditya describes as “some super rare and some super common.”

Along the wall, you’ll find Alocasias from Central and South America.

“They thrive in humidity and they’re definitely prized for their really, really gorgeous leaves,” Aditya said.

Along with several vibrant species of house plants, you’ll find accessories and handmade planters inside this mini jungle.

The shop has been open for a few months now and is located at 3020 N. St. Mary’s St. It’s open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to propagate plants, Sonam is ready to teach her customers her green thumb tricks.

Click here to follow Plant Shoppe on Instagram and click here to shop online.