Try these must have St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

San Antonio – Make sure your drinks are festive along with everything else during your St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Gillian Murphy, brand ambassador for Tullamore Dew, shares some must have drink recipes for St. Patrick’s Day.

Tully Irish Coffee:

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

3 parts Americano coffee/cold brew coffee

1 part Demerara sugar

2 parts cream

Nutmeg

Instructions:

Pour Tully, hot coffee and Demerara sugar into an Irish Coffee glass Shake double cream in a shaker until thickened before layering over the drink Garnish with a grating of nutmeg and enjoy.

Irish Whiskey Green Milkshake:

Ingredients:

Tullamore Dew Whiskey

Banca Menta or Creme de Menthe

Vanilla Syrup

Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream

Whipped Cream

Instructions:

Add menta branca then vanilla syrup Add 2 shots of Tullamore Dew Add 3 scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream Blend or shake then enjoy!

For more information and cocktail recipes, go to Tullamore Dew’s website