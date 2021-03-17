Try these must have St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

San Antonio – Make sure your drinks are festive along with everything else during your St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Gillian Murphy, brand ambassador for Tullamore Dew, shares some must have drink recipes for St. Patrick’s Day.
Tully Irish Coffee:
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original
- 3 parts Americano coffee/cold brew coffee
- 1 part Demerara sugar
- 2 parts cream
- Nutmeg
Instructions:
- Pour Tully, hot coffee and Demerara sugar into an Irish Coffee glass
- Shake double cream in a shaker until thickened before layering over the drink
- Garnish with a grating of nutmeg and enjoy.
Irish Whiskey Green Milkshake:
Ingredients:
- Tullamore Dew Whiskey
- Banca Menta or Creme de Menthe
- Vanilla Syrup
- Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream
- Whipped Cream
Instructions:
- Add menta branca then vanilla syrup
- Add 2 shots of Tullamore Dew
- Add 3 scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream
- Blend or shake then enjoy!
For more information and cocktail recipes, go to Tullamore Dew’s website