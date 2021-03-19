photo
69º

SA Live

Local business shares how to arrange spring flowers with bud vases

Reflex tulips, make the most of your arrangements with tips from San Antonio’s Bloom + Stem

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

Tags: 
SA Live
,
Bloom + Stem
,
flowers
,
spring

SAN ANTONIO – Smaller spring flower arrangements look great on your breakfast table or side tables. So how do you arrange and reflex them? Bloom + Stem shares tips in the video above.

What’s a bud vase? It’s usually a small, narrow vase designed to hold a single flower or small bouquet, usually young flowers and buds in the early spring.

Bloom + Stem owner Magen Sevilla creates fun floral arrangements for everyday life and events. Follow Bloom + Stem on Instagram and send a direct message to book her services.

More from Bloom + Stem:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: