SAN ANTONIO – Once you’ve gotten flowers from your sweetheart, the battle begins to keep them alive. Bloom + Stem shares how to get the most out of your bouquets.

Tip 1: Cut off any leaves that might dip into the water.

Tip 2: Reflex roses by pulling back the petals to make them look fuller.

Tip 3: Change water every 2 days and cut flowers before you put them back into the water.

Watch the video above for more handy tips from Bloom + Stem.