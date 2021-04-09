More than 63 million subscribers on YouTube and more fun on the way

SAN ANTONIO – It all started with Vlad Vashtetok watching other kids on Youtube and thinking, “can we do that?” Mom, Victoria & Dad, Sergey said, “how about this weekend?”

More than 63 million subscribers on YouTube and billions of views later and Vlad & little brother Niki are officially global superstars. Their videos are a mix of live action, animation and music to create comedic videos that capture the attention of the preschool demographic. Their one-year-old brother Christian often guest-stars in the episodes.

“Vlad & Niki” were recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences’ 10th Annual Lovie Awards for outstanding work in the Shortlist category. They received numerous YouTube Creative Awards, commonly known as Play Buttons, including a Ruby Play Button for 50 million subscribers; three Diamond Ruby Play Buttons for 10 million subscribers; 16 Gold Ruby Play Buttons for a million subscribers; and 16 Silver Ruby Play Buttons for one hundred thousand subscribers.

Ad

This summer brings something new for fans - a brand new line of Vlad & Niki toys. There’s already some merchandise online, but these will be the latest and greatest. Expect for them to hit Target, Walmart and other online stores in June 2021.

You can catch all their fun videos on their YouTube Channel Vlad & Niki.