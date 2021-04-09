Picnic-style food festival this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Endless cuisine, top Texas chefs and one outdoor event.

Chef Cassie Ramsey with Esquire Tavern shares tips for making spicy black garlic beef short ribs with wilted mustard greens, and she talks about the upcoming chef series called Evenings at Ivy.

Ivy Hall Events is starting a new chef series called Evenings at Ivy. It will be a modern, chic, picnic-style food festival in their spacious garden lounge. It will feature nine top Texas chefs from San Antonio and the surrounding area on Sunday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured Chefs Include:

Chef Tim McDiarmid from Tim The Girl Catering and The Good Kind

Chef Jaime Gonzalez from Supper at Hotel Emma

Chef Luca Della Casa from Silo Elevated Cuisine

Chef Cassie Ramsey from Esquire Tavern

Chef Jessie “Kirk” Kuykendall from Milpa Food Truck and Catering

Chef Sonya Cote from Eden West, Austin, TX

Chef Alex Paredes from Carnitas Lonja

Chef Robert C. Hale from the Texas Beef Council

Chef Jenn Riesman from Rooster Crow Baking Co.

For more information on Evenings at Ivy, click here.