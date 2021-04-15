Updating your home? 4 benefits of energy-efficient replacement windows

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer is coming, and with warmer weather often comes higher electricity bills.

One way to curb your costs is by using energy-efficient replacement windows.

Windows have changed over the past few decades, that’s for sure.

There are now energy-efficient technologies that not only help you save money on your energy bill, but can also help the environment.

Investing in high-quality, energy-efficient windows can result in substantial benefits in the long run for you, the homeowner.

Some benefits to consider:

1. Custom shapes and sizes.

Windows no longer come in bland options. Homeowners can now select vinyl windows, garden windows, casement windows, awning windows, single hung, double hung and sliders with energy-efficient capabilities.

2. They can block out the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

The coating on energy-efficient windows helps block out the sun’s ultraviolet rays. With nonenergy-efficient windows, rugs, carpets, wood and fabrics can be damaged when sunlight beams through the windows.

3. Lifetime warranties are available.

When you’re doing research on what type of energy-efficient style you want, take a look at local companies in your area that offer a lifetime warranty on their products.

4. Reduced maintenance.

One of the great benefits that energy-efficient windows offer is the ability to minimize energy transfer. This feature will help lower the risk of mold entering your home. Another perk is that the UV-resistant coating on the window can eliminate water spots on the exterior frame. Energy-efficient windows can drastically reduce heating and cooling costs.

“Expect a decrease in your energy bills,” said Moses Torres, co-owner of The Window Source of San Antonio. “That’s one of our main objectives, is to make sure that you guys save money on your energy bill. And customers usually tell us -- 35 to 40 percent is what they usually say. That’s (a) big deal.”

The Window Source of San Antonio specializes in installing energy-efficient windows, interior and exterior doors, energy-efficient insulated vinyl siding, replacement windows and seamless 5-inch and 6-inch gutters. All of the windows come with a lifetime warranty, the company says.

They focus on providing exceptional customer service and a hassle-free remodeling experience from start to finish, company leaders said.

To schedule a consultation with The Window Source of San Antonio, click or tap here.