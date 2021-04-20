Far East Side food truck serves variety of po’boys + Creole fare using ‘the holy trinity’

SAN ANTONIO – “The holy trinity” is the cornerstone of Creole cooking, and Datz It and Datz All Southern Creole-Soul Food Truck makes sure its po’boys get plenty of flavor from it.

The trinity consists of onion, green bell pepper and celery. Sherri Turner, CEO and founder of Datz It and Datz All, said she likes to put her own spin on it by giving the trio a little more color, incorporating red, yellow and green bell peppers.

Turner is the granddaughter of San Antonio food icon, Ma Harper. She said the best advice her grandmother gave her is to always be creative and think outside of the box.

“I’ve watched my mother and my grandmother since I was little,” Turner said, “but most of my skills I’ve learned on my own.”

Tuesday on SA Live, Turner featured two of her recipes: the Creole burger and the shrimp and sausage po’boy. She said she used chicken andouille sausage in the po’boy because some people don’t like pork. The bread on the sandwich is shipped in from Louisiana to give it even more authenticity. Watch the video above to see how they’re made.

The food truck, located at 6677 FM 1346 past Foster Road, features several different po’boys, including oyster, fish, chicken and sausage. It’s open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., and it’s starting to open on Saturdays here and there, too.

Turner also does catering. You can keep up with the food truck schedule on the food truck’s Facebook page.

“I try to add something new once a week. The menu is never really the same,” Turner said.

