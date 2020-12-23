“Ma” Alice Harper continues to give back in 2020, despite being 91 years old

SAN ANTONIO – The restaurant owner has been featured on Mike Rowe’s “Returning the Favor” and the Food Network’s “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” and while the food is a taste of New Orleans at Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, she is more than that, she is a San Antonian who wants to be a mother to those who don’t have anything to give back.

“What are you giving?” she asks during an interview after explaining why she gives back.

In November she helped to feed dozens of families, providing a meal for these families who have been struggling during this pandemic. This month she teamed up with Christian Assistance Ministry to feed 200 people and provide them with throws and socks.

When asked why she does what she does...her response “my gift is to be humble and give back.”

Click here for more on her restaurant.