As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 29, 2021

Give this tasty soup a try at Golden Wat, a new Cambodian restaurant in SA.

A hot, new Cambodian restaurant serving up noodles off the Saint Mary's Strip.

New restaurant Golden Wat is serving up Cambodian food that will warm your soul. Chef Pieter Sypesteyn, the mind behind NOLA here in San Antonio, shares a soup recipe showcasing his wife’s Cambodian-American culture.

Looking to do some gardening? Native Backyards drops some knowledge on why plants native to our area might be a wiser decision than plants imported from other places in the world.

Looking for a great gift for Mom? SA Live moms, Fiona and Jen, get a styling and closet editing session with C&J Atelier. You can book them for your mother - it’s a great gift she can use!

You can support local for Mother’s Day with the following gift ideas from Elsa Fernandez of Eye Candy Boutique:

1. For moms looking to set the mood for a luxury vacation - Vacay Vibes mini candle collection from Bree Nicole Co. Candles

2. For skincare lovers - Face polish from Kavi Cosmetix

3. For the nature-loving mom - Local flowers harvested from Garcia Street Urban Farm