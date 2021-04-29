Author Spotlight: Ellen Marie Bennett

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever felt that urge to follow a dream that has been put on the back burner, this book if for you. Ellen Marie Bennett is founder and CEO of Hedley & Bennett, an apron and kitchen gear company worn by many of the world’s best chefs and by home cooks everywhere.

“When I first started Hedley and Bennett 8 years ago, there was nothing out there that was colorful and honest and real about the actual journey of starting a business from nothing,” Bennett said.

The book is indeed full of color and it also doesn’t hold back on the reality of the struggles and challenges of starting a business.

One story Bennett shares is how she volunteered to make aprons while working as a line cook (claiming she had an apron business already, yet she indeed, did not).

“I did not have sewers or a team or anything I just had enough experiences in my life where I had shown up and actually made it to the other side and I felt like I could do this,” Bennett said. “There’s a section in the book where I talk about my confidence belt and in life we all have scary things that we’ve done, where we show up we do it anyway and then we make it to the other side...and you’re that much more confident.”

Ad

You can purchase “Dream First, Details Later” by clicking here. For more on Ellen Marie Bennett, follow her on her Instagram page.