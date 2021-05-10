Pro tips for a personalized flower bouquet

SAN ANTONIO – These flower tips will make your daisy. Spruce up any occasion with a bouquet of flowers that you arranged yourself.

Local bouquet designer, Bloom and Stem shares flower arranging tips that will make any bouquet look professional. From simple, single-style blooms to a mixture of tulips, roses and other blooms, your loved one will rave about them all.

In the video above, Bloom and Stem designs an easy Mother’s Day arrangement to wrap and drop in a vase for mom. This is done by re-wrapping grocery store bouquets with tissue paper and ribbon.

For more tips from Bloom and Stem, click here.