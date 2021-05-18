Dog-friendly BBQ spot in San Antonio passionate about helping community

SAN ANTONIO – Bar-B-Cutie creates a full smokehouse experience for you and even your four-legged friends to enjoy. They have a full dog menu.

JC Lozano, assistant manager for Bar-B-Cutie, explains the different dishes you could find at this dog-friendly restaurant in the video above.

From breakfast tacos to BBQ sandwiches, this San Antonio establishment has a variety of things on its menu to choose from. But they don’t just offer BBQ, this smokehouse is passionate about serving the community in any way they can. They’ve continued to work with schools, little leagues, police, and more.

So why not take your furry friend to get a pup-uccino, while you enjoy some delicious BBQ?

Watch the video above to see some of Bar-B-Cutie’s menu items.