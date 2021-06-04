Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 4, 2021

High-tech magic, National Donut Day, National Cheese Day quiz, Texas Eats preview, Get Fit Friday + more

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: 
SA Live
,
as seen on sa live
Trigg Watson is performing this weekend at the Magicians Agency Theatre.
Trigg Watson is performing this weekend at the Magicians Agency Theatre. (Trigg Watson 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, high-tech magic with Trigg Watson, Texas-sized donuts for National Donut Day, Get Fit Friday, a National Cheese Day quiz and more.

Trigg Watson is in town! He’s performing his high-tech magic at the Magicians Agency Theatre tonight through June 13. Mention SA Live and get 10% off for the performance! Check out his Instagram here.

Speaking of tech, what sci-fi technology do you wish existed? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

David Elder takes us to Canyon Lake for Italian food in a Texas Eats preview at Gennaro’s Trattoria.

CrossFit Virilis shares kid workouts with us on Get Fit Friday. Plus, National Donut Day with the Art of Donut, a National Cheese Day quiz for Mike and Jen takes us out to meet a couple of Real San Antonians at Barrio Barista.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: