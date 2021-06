Get prepared for Fiesta by DIYing your own medals | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is here! Don’t have any medals to trade? No worries because owner of Princess & the Monkey Home Decor Stephanie Peña Frost has great ideas to create your own personal Fiesta medals.

You don’t need anything fancy, just the things around your house. Even kids can get into this activity and make them for their friends!

Check out the video above to see how to make your own Fiesta medals and go to Princess & the Monkey’s Instagram page for more great ideas and crafted home decor.