Here’s how you can score a KSAT medal at ‘Fiesta de Salud’ Wednesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Viva Fiesta! Looking to snag a 2021 KSAT Fiesta medal?

San Antonio Metro Health is hosting Fiesta de Salud, a Fiesta-themed event Wednesday that offers KSAT Fiesta medals, health screenings, food, games and information on several health programs.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Milam Park, located at 500 West Commerce.

The first 500 people at Fiesta de Salud who stop by the Metro Health booth will receive one of the KSAT medals, while supplies last.

SA Metro Health Medal giveaway events featuring KSAT medals:

Fiesta de Salud: Wednesday, June 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce

Get your COVID-19 vaccine and get a KSAT Fiesta medal: Monday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Avenue

There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.

At Fiesta de Salud there will be free on-site health screenings that will include testing for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV, through Metro Health’s STD mobile unit. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center will also be hosting a blood drive.

Information booths from programs and services will include the WIC Program, Healthy Start, Diabetes Prevention and Control, San Antonio Public Library, Oral Health Program, Violence Prevention, Project Worth and SA Kids BREATHE.

A no-cost COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic will also be on-site, where the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to people 18 and older. No appointment is needed. The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

