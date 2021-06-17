Now hiring: This group is looking to fill 200 positions Friday

Are you looking for a job?
If you’re available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Crest Staffing is hiring for Steves & Sons for all positions and shifts at a job fair.
Starting pay is $15 to $20 an hour, and they’re offering a $300 signing bonus.
You can also get a $250 bonus for referring friends, and there’s no cap on that bonus -- so you could refer 10 friends and get $2,500.
Steves & Sons is looking for every position, from entry-level to forklift drivers, machine operators and management. The group also provides all employees Bill Miller Bar-B-Que and Papa John’s on payday Fridays.
“We also do a series of giveaways such as large turkeys for Thanksgiving and hams for Christmas,” said a representative for Steves & Sons. “During various other holidays, we have handed out large boxes of fruits and veggies, pallets of eggs, five pounds of ground beef. These are just a few of the small tokens of our huge appreciation for all that our team members do every day.”
The job fair will be held at 203 Humble Ave.
Steves & Sons has been in business in San Antonio since 1866.
To learn more, call 210-660-3890 or click here.