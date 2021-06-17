Now hiring: This group is looking to fill 200 positions Friday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a job?

If you’re available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Crest Staffing is hiring for Steves & Sons for all positions and shifts at a job fair.

Starting pay is $15 to $20 an hour, and they’re offering a $300 signing bonus.

You can also get a $250 bonus for referring friends, and there’s no cap on that bonus -- so you could refer 10 friends and get $2,500.

Steves & Sons is looking for every position, from entry-level to forklift drivers, machine operators and management. The group also provides all employees Bill Miller Bar-B-Que and Papa John’s on payday Fridays.

“We also do a series of giveaways such as large turkeys for Thanksgiving and hams for Christmas,” said a representative for Steves & Sons. “During various other holidays, we have handed out large boxes of fruits and veggies, pallets of eggs, five pounds of ground beef. These are just a few of the small tokens of our huge appreciation for all that our team members do every day.”

The job fair will be held at 203 Humble Ave.

Steves & Sons has been in business in San Antonio since 1866.

To learn more, call 210-660-3890 or click here.