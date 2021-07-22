Mostly Cloudy icon
These hot diggity dogs are must try at Dog Haus Biergarten Stone Oak

Check out the San Antonio restaurant’s hot dog giveaway!

Madeline Holdsworth, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – How did you celebrate National Hot Dog Day?

Dog Haus Biergarten Stone Oak came to celebrate with us at Historic Market Square. Of course, they also had free hot dogs for those who downloaded their app and registered with them.

The Far North Side restaurant also has a variety of other items on its menu, including burgers. But these aren’t your typical hamburgers - they’re covered in awesome toppings!

Check out Dog Haus Biergarten Stone Oak’s website to take a closer look at the menu.

