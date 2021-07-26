As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 26, 2021

These flowers are actually cupcakes made by Blooming Cupcakes!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a piano performance by a Texas artist, The Look sunglasses style, blooming cupcakes, back-to-school hacks and tips, Olympic games to play at home and more.

Want to give someone flowers? Maybe cupcakes? How about both in one? Blooming Cupcakes is a local business in San Antonio that makes gorgeous flower-decorated cupcakes. Check out their Instagram here.

What's the worst food you've ever seen someone eat on a plane?

Back to yummy food, Fischer & Wieser shares easy recipes you can make quickly from meal-starters on this Mom-Day Monday.

Heard of the Office Olympics? We’re trying games you can play at home while you watch. Check out more ideas here.

The school year is about to begin and Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is sharing some back-to-school hacks and tips you don’t want to miss out on.

Plus, we’re finding flattering sunglasses styles for all faces in a new installment of The Look with Elsa Fernandez, owner of Eye Candy Boutique in San Antonio, and look for a performance by piano musician Joseph Fuller from his new album.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.