As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 12, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., boxing for women, snack and fast meal ideas for the school year, back-to-school crafts and reads with the San Antonio Public Library and more.

Jen is live at the Jesse James Leija Gym, checking out the women’s boxing classes there. Details about the two-time world champion’s gym here.

The San Antonio Public Library is getting kids ready for the school year with great reads, fun activities and virtual learning.

What was your favorite childhood book? Share your photos on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

She’s a national leader in nutrition and counseling. Jan Tilley with JTA Wellness will share quick and easy meal ideas that will keep your family healthy and boost their energy.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.