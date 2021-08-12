Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 12, 2021

Women’s boxing + conditioning, easy meal ideas for the school year, crafts + reads for kids

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Women's boxing classes at Leija Boxing x Fitness.
Women's boxing classes at Leija Boxing x Fitness. (Leija Boxing x Fitness 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., boxing for women, snack and fast meal ideas for the school year, back-to-school crafts and reads with the San Antonio Public Library and more.

Jen is live at the Jesse James Leija Gym, checking out the women’s boxing classes there. Details about the two-time world champion’s gym here.

The San Antonio Public Library is getting kids ready for the school year with great reads, fun activities and virtual learning.

She’s a national leader in nutrition and counseling. Jan Tilley with JTA Wellness will share quick and easy meal ideas that will keep your family healthy and boost their energy.

