As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Tailgating tacos, family-friendly outdoor games + DIY fall crafts

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Hello fall! Try these fun DIY craft ideas...
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting a taste of the fall season with recipes and craft ideas.

Who’s excited for football season? Local chef Leo Davila stops by to make three tailgating taco recipes from Stixs and Stone restaurant. He also plans to show off their new fall breakfast hash.

If you’re looking for some family-friendly tailgating games, we are sharing a few fun favorites thanks to parents.com.

DIY time! Crafter and caligraphy expert Amy Latta is sharing two fun fall crafts that won’t break the bank. You can find more from Amy Latta Creations.

Nachos with a vegan twist-- Vegan on Main is sharing a Tex-Mex favorite, without the meat and dairy. If you prefer quesadillas, Plantology Vegan Eatery is creating the ultimate birria combination, vegan-style.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

