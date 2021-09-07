Recipe: Fall hash medley with hatch green chile pork chop

Sous vide method: Season pork chop with hatch green chile sauce and vacuum seal. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, but is best when marinated overnight. Sous vide pork chop for 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°F. Reserve chop when finished. When ready for service, sear pork chop over a griddle, grill or hot pan to finish, 1-2 minutes per side.