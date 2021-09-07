Recipe: Fall hash medley with hatch green chile pork chop

SAN ANTONIO – Try out this hearty fall meal idea from San Antonio’s Chef Leo Davila, of Stixs & Stone restaurant. The recipe is below.
You’ll find Stixs & Stone at 5718 B Wurzbach Rd. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday.
Fall hash medley with hatch green chile pork chop
Ingredients:
For the squash, sweet Potato & apples
• 4 ounces acorn & butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch dice
• 4 ounces apples, Honeycrisp or granny smith, cubed into 1-inch dice
• 3 ounces sweet potato, skinned and cut into 1-inch dice
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
• Vegetable oil, as needed
For the pork chop
• 1 8-ounce pork chop, bone-in
• 3 ounces hatch green chile sauce, store-bought or prepared
• Kosher salt & pepper, to taste
• Vegetable oil, as needed
For the eggs, toast & garnish
• 2 eggs
• 1 ounce vegetable oil
• 1 slice Texas toast
• 2 ounces salsa (whichever is your favorite)
• 1 teaspoon Mexican crema
Directions:
For the squash, sweet potato & apples
- Preheat oven to 475°F.
- Line a sheet pan or cookie sheet with foil. In a mixing bowl add the cubed squash, sweet
potato and apples. Toss to coat with oil, salt and pepper.
- Roast until fork-tender. Adjust seasoning and reserve.
For the pork chop
- Sous vide method: Season pork chop with hatch green chile sauce and vacuum seal. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, but is best when marinated overnight. Sous vide pork chop for 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°F. Reserve chop when finished. When ready for service, sear pork chop over a griddle, grill or hot pan to finish, 1-2 minutes per side.
- Pan sear and oven method: Season pork chop with hatch green chile sauce. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, but is best when marinated overnight. Preheat oven to 400°F. Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, add oil and sear pork chops, 2 minutes per side. Place hot skillet in the oven and cook until internal temp reaches 145°F. Baste with garlic butter for added flavor. Serve immediately.
For the eggs and garnish
- Cook eggs to desired doneness. Chef Davila recommends medium.
- Butter both sides of your toast and finish in the oven.
- This dish works perfectly with a mild to spicy salsa and Mexican crema.
To plate:
- Place hash in the center of your plate.
- Drizzle with hatch green chile salsa or your salsa.
- Place pork chop over the hash to create a bit of height and depth.
- Lay the medium eggs over the pork chop. Finish with crema and salsa.
- Plating is subjective, have fun, be creative and find your style.