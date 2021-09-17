HA Festival ‘The Art of Comedy’ brings Danny Trejo, Paul Rodriguez + more to San Antonio

Meet the man behind the Ha Festival "The Art of Comedy" that will be streamed on HBO MAX

Meet the man behind the Ha Festival "The Art of Comedy" that will be streamed on HBO MAX

SAN ANTONIO – The Biggest Latinx Comedy Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend with more than 40 comedians.

Opening night will kick off at the Tobin Center Plaza with a live panel and premiere screening of select clips from the upcoming HBO Max special, Comedy Chingonas.

Guests can witness the funniest Latinx comics from across the country, as well as exclusive behind-the-curtain events, culminating in the live taping of a star-studded comedy special, which will premiere on

Paul Rodriguez, Paulina Chavez, Emilio Rivera, Danny Trejo, and the Brothers Garcia cast host the 2021 ‘HA: The Art of Comedy’ HBO Max Special.

