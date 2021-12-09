74º

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 9, 2021

‘The Nutcracker’ performance, DIY handmade Christmas cards, holiday cocktails + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Sneak peek: 'The Nutcracker' by the San Antonio Children's Ballet | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, the day 6 prize in our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, “The Nutcracker” performed by the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio, handmade Christmas and thank you cards and all the holiday feels.

Sabrina Stang with The Golden Speck joins us to show off calligraphy designs for the holidays, and it’s easier than you think!

Then, we get a preview performance of ”The Nutcracker” by The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio.

Whip up some simple holiday cocktails with Fischer & Wieser! Their starter sauces provide a base so you can add whatever you like or follow the recipe.

Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique rounds up all of her favorite beauty products of 2021, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Good Time Charlie’s has a rich history near downtown San Antonio. Check out their new hours!

Java Jen takes us out to a coffee shop rich with Cajun flavor, Cajun Coffee Shack.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

