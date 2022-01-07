Happy Space: How to bring the Spa Home

Designer shares how you can have a spa day at home

SAN ANTONIO – Self-care is as important as ever, and if you’re longing for that stress-relieving spa day, you can have one without ever leaving your home.

CM Interiors designer, Cammie Malaga, shares tips on how to bring the spa to your happy space.

“It creates such a great ambiance...it’s calming and as a bonus, it smells delicious.” Cammie Malaga, on lighting a candle in your happy space

You can achieve that zen-like serenity at home. Here are a few more ideas we fell in love with:

1. Hang eucalyptus from your shower head using twine. The steam from your shower releases the oils of the eucalyptus plant for a soothing aroma. It might even help with congestion.

Using twine, hang eucalyptus from your shower head. You can thank us after. (KSAT-12)

2. Pour a few drops of your favorite essential oil on the shower floor. The warm (or hot) water will create an aromatherapy experience you won’t regret.

Pour 10-12 drops of your favorite essential oil for aromatherapy bliss. (KSAT-12)

3. Find a fluffy robe. It’s important to be comfortable and peaceful during your at-home spa experience.

Having a comfy robe to slip into after a soothing shower helps achieve those spa-like vibes. (KSAT-12)

Watch the video above for more and be sure to follow CM Interiors here for design tips, tricks and inquiries.