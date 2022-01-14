As seen on SA Live - Friday, January 14, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a foodie Friday, where we bring you food spots you’ve never seen before on the show! Chef Jesse Kuykendall from Milpa at The Yard is here to show us her fresh take on tacos. Plus, we check out Coffee Crush, a new spot for a pick-me-up with deep roots in the Alamo City.

Then, ahead of National Bagel Day, no matter what flavors you like, Boss Bagel is here to help us celebrate!

Plus, get ready to rev your engines! Monster Jam returns to the Alamodome this weekend and we have your sneak peek at all the high-flying action!

Also, we chat with Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson about the latest news in the galaxy and how you can see him here in town at The Tobin Center on Wednesday, January 19.

Ad

We make sure your home and style keep up with the trends! We find out the color of the year in Happy Space!

S-A Live is getting ready to help you win some great prizes! Starting Friday, February 4th, we start spinning the KSAT Insider prize wheel!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT Plus app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.