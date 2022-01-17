As seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service - Monday, January 17, 2022

How do you serve your community?

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, part two of our interview with Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson, crafts for kids to learn about diversity and Dr. King’s dream, stories from San Antonio Freedom Riders, waffles, coffee and winter skincare at Black-owned local businesses and more.

He’s one of the most popular scientists on the planet and he’s coming to San Antonio! We air part two of our interview with Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson ahead of his appearance at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, as part of DreamWeek San Antonio.

Jen sits down with the San Antonio Freedom Riders to hear their stories of civil rights activism, determination and courage.

Fall in love with the crazy creations at What The Waffle SA! We show off how the Waffle Brothers are transforming the traditional chicken and waffle.

Plus, Java Jen visits one of the city’s newest coffee trucks, Shine Coffee, on the Saint Mary’s Strip.

Kela Nabors, of Organically Bath & Beauty, shares skincare tips for the dry winter air and what it means to her to be a black business owner in the Alamo City.

Jada Rashawn with No Other Nanny shares fun crafts to help parents talk to their kids about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and diversity.

It’s a free boxing gym on San Antonio’s East Side that helps kids dream big. Learn more about San Fernando Boxing Club. And don’t miss gospel music from Anointed SA.

